Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Springs School at Jefferson Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Birmingham High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinson Valley High School at Center Point High School