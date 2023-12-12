Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison County High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vancleave High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Woodville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Section High School at Pisgah High School