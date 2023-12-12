Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:32
|Away
|W 8-3
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
