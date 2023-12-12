Georgetown vs. Coppin State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) travel to face the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) after losing eight road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Georgetown vs. Coppin State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgetown Moneyline
|Coppin State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgetown (-21.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgetown (-21.5)
|139.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Betting Trends
- Georgetown is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Hoyas' eight games have gone over the point total.
- Coppin State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.
Georgetown Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Oddsmakers rate Georgetown considerably higher (95th in the country) than the computer rankings do (195th).
- The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.