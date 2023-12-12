The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) travel to face the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) after losing eight road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Georgetown vs. Coppin State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgetown Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline
BetMGM Georgetown (-21.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Georgetown (-21.5) 139.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

  • Georgetown is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Hoyas' eight games have gone over the point total.
  • Coppin State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

Georgetown Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Oddsmakers rate Georgetown considerably higher (95th in the country) than the computer rankings do (195th).
  • The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

