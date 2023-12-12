Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Dale County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dale County High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
