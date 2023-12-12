Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crenshaw County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
In Crenshaw County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKenzie High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Luverne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brantley High School at Highland Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Highland Home, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
