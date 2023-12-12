Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Coffee County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jack, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
