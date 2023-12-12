High school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elberta High School at Bayshore Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at Escambia County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Florida Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhope High School at Baker High School