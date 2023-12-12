Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
High school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elberta High School at Bayshore Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Florida Baptist Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
