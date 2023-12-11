Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Walker County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cold Springs High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russellville High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
