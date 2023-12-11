Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickens Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale County High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Charter School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aliceville High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.