Miami (9-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tennessee (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's tilt between the Dolphins and Titans? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Titans vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have led after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Dolphins have led five times, have been behind four times, and have been tied three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Miami is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' 12 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost six times, and tied four times.

The Dolphins have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Titans have had the lead six times and have been losing six times.

In 12 games this year, the Dolphins have had the lead after the first half nine times (9-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (0-3).

2nd Half

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (2-2 record in those games). They've lost the second half in eight games (2-6).

Looking at second-half scoring, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games, going 7-1 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in four games (2-2).

Miami's offense is averaging 14.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in the second half.

