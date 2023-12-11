Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Talladega County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexandria High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
