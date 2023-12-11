The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) visit the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) after losing seven straight road games. The Samford Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 18.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The over/under is 153.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -18.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford and its opponents have gone over 153.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.

The average total in Samford's contests this year is 161.7, 8.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Samford Bulldogs have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Alabama A&M has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-5-0 mark from Samford.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 3 42.9% 87.8 153.4 73.9 157.9 151.1 Alabama A&M 2 25% 65.6 153.4 84 157.9 147.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The 87.8 points per game the Samford Bulldogs average are just 3.8 more points than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow (84).

Samford is 2-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 84 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 2-5-0 0-2 4-3-0 Alabama A&M 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Alabama A&M 13-3 Home Record 9-8 8-7 Away Record 5-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.