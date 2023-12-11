How to Watch Samford vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- The Samford Bulldogs are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Samford is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Samford Bulldogs are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 238th.
- The Samford Bulldogs put up only 3.8 more points per game (87.8) than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (84.0).
- Samford is 6-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Samford averaged 81.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 75.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Samford Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
- Samford made 9.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% in home games and 35.4% when playing on the road.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|W 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|W 128-82
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
