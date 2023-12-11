Monday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 88-65 win, as our model heavily favors Samford.

The game has no set line.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 88, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-22.8)

Samford (-22.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Samford is 2-5-0 against the spread, while Alabama A&M's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Samford Bulldogs have hit the over in four games, while Alabama A&M Bulldogs games have gone over four times.

Samford Performance Insights

The Samford Bulldogs have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 87.8 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and are giving up 73.9 per outing to rank 253rd in college basketball.

Samford is 57th in college basketball at 40 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 36.8 its opponents average.

Samford makes 10 three-pointers per game (16th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (7.3).

The Samford Bulldogs score 101 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball), while allowing 85 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

Samford wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 13.8 (316th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

