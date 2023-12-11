Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Mobile County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at B.C. Rain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington County High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citronelle High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
