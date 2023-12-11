Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you reside in Marengo County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuscaloosa County High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Water High School at J.U. Blacksher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Uriah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
