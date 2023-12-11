Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lee County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dadeville High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loachapoka High School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
