Jaren Jackson Jr. plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Jackson had 21 points in his last game, which ended in a 127-103 loss against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.9 20.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.6 Assists -- 1.8 1.2 PRA -- 27.6 27.2 PR -- 25.8 26 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.7 per contest.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 21st in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.7 points per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Mavericks concede 46.7 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 27.1 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 17th in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 14 4 4 2 0 2 0 10/30/2023 34 30 9 4 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.