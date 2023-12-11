Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Houston County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
G.W. Long High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Headland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slocomb High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
