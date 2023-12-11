As they prepare for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets (14-9), the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11 at State Farm Arena.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Hawks suffered a 125-114 loss to the 76ers. De'Andre Hunter scored a team-leading 24 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trae Young PG Out Illness 27.2 2.8 10.6 Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and ALT2

