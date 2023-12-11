The Denver Nuggets (14-9) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Hawks have also lost three games in a row. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and ALT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 238.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points in 13 of 21 games this season.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 244.7, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Atlanta has put together a 5-16-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have won in three of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Hawks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 6 26.1% 113.6 235.8 110.6 233.1 223.4 Hawks 13 61.9% 122.2 235.8 122.5 233.1 237.9

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (4-8-0) than at home (1-8-0).

The Hawks' 122.2 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 110.6 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 5-12 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Hawks and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-16 2-4 13-8 Nuggets 8-15 6-12 10-13

Hawks vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Hawks Nuggets 122.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 5-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 9-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 122.5 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-12 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-7

