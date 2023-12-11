The Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic, Desmond Bane and others in this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 26.5-point over/under for Bane on Monday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Bane has dished out 5.1 assists per game, which is 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.

Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 21.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday is 1.6 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Jackson has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -149)

The 31.9 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (34.5).

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Doncic's 3.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

