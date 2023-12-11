The Memphis Grizzlies' (6-15) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Monday, December 11 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) at FedExForum. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Grizzlies lost 127-103 to the Timberwolves on Friday. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s team-leading 21 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5.0 Jake LaRavia PF Out Eye 3.4 1.6 0.4

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Grant Williams: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

