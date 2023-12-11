Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|227.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 227.5 points.
- The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 218.4, 9.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Memphis has a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (16.7%) in those games.
- This season, Memphis has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|16
|76.2%
|119.9
|226.1
|116.7
|228.8
|233.5
|Grizzlies
|7
|33.3%
|106.2
|226.1
|112.1
|228.8
|221.8
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
- This year, Memphis is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-5-0 ATS (.545).
- The Grizzlies' 106.2 points per game are 10.5 fewer points than the 116.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|9-12
|5-5
|8-13
|Mavericks
|11-10
|7-5
|15-6
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Mavericks
|106.2
|119.9
|29
|5
|1-1
|10-7
|1-1
|12-5
|112.1
|116.7
|11
|21
|9-7
|4-0
|6-10
|4-0
