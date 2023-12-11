Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russellville High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
