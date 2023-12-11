On Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) play Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Desmond Bane vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 816.4 1090.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.9 54.5 Fantasy Rank 3 24

Desmond Bane vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane provides the Grizzlies 24.6 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Grizzlies' -124 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.2 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 112.1 per contest (11th in league).

Memphis is 25th in the NBA at 42 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 fewer than the 45.1 its opponents average.

The Grizzlies hit 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.8 (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

Memphis wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 13.4 (16th in league) while its opponents average 15.2.

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic is putting up 31.9 points, 8.7 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

The Mavericks' +67 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.9 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 116.7 per outing (21st in the league).

Dallas loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. it records 42.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in the league, while its opponents pull down 46.7 per outing.

The Mavericks knock down 16 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.2% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per game their opponents make at a 36.3% rate.

Dallas has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (first in NBA play) while forcing 13.5 (15th in the league).

Desmond Bane vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game -4.5 2.9 Usage Percentage 30% 35.2% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 61.4% Total Rebound Pct 7.1% 12.5% Assist Pct 27.3% 40.1%

