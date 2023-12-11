Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in DeKalb County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Classical School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.