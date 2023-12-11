Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Murray, in his last time out, had 20 points and nine assists in a 125-114 loss to the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Murray's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.0 17.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.3 PRA -- 29.9 27.2 PR -- 24.4 21.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 17.9% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

He's put up 5.8 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.5 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are seventh in the league, allowing 110.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, allowing 43 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets give up 24.8 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 36 28 4 10 3 2 1 12/2/2022 35 34 3 8 4 1 0

