With the Tennessee Titans playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is DeAndre Hopkins a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has grabbed 50 balls, with a team-high 774 yards receiving plus five TDs. He is averaging 64.5 yards per game.

Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 Colts 12 5 75 1

