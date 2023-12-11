David Roddy and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Roddy, in his last game, had 13 points in a 127-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below we will break down Roddy's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.4 7.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.7 Assists -- 1.0 1.0 PRA -- 13.6 13.6 PR -- 12.6 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



David Roddy Insights vs. the Mavericks

Roddy is responsible for taking 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Roddy's opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 21st in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Mavericks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.7 points per game.

Allowing 46.7 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 27.1 per game.

The Mavericks give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

David Roddy vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 24 6 6 3 0 1 1 10/30/2023 29 9 5 2 0 1 0

