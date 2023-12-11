Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Calhoun County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Plains High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
