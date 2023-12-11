The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have shot at a 36.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points below the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Samford Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Samford Bulldogs sit at 74th.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs' 65.6 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.9 the Samford Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Alabama A&M has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 73.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M put up 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (71.9) last season.

At home, Alabama A&M drained 7.7 treys per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule