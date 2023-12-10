The UCLA Bruins (8-0) look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles score an average of 84.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 58.3 the Bruins allow.
  • When it scores more than 58.3 points, Florida State is 7-1.
  • UCLA's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.
  • The Bruins score 92.4 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow.
  • When UCLA totals more than 68.8 points, it is 8-0.
  • Florida State is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 92.4 points.
  • This year the Bruins are shooting 52% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Seminoles give up.
  • The Seminoles' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is nine higher than the Bruins have conceded.

UCLA Leaders

  • Kiki Rice: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Charisma Osborne: 13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50)
  • Lauren Betts: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 BLK, 80.9 FG%
  • Gabriela Jaquez: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 54.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

Florida State Leaders

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Niagara W 97-46 John Gray Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Arkansas W 81-66 Bud Walton Arena
12/7/2023 CSU Northridge W 111-48 Pauley Pavilion
12/10/2023 Florida State - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/18/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/21/2023 Hawaii - Pauley Pavilion

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Arkansas L 71-58 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/3/2023 Kent State W 76-49 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/7/2023 Jacksonville W 99-73 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/10/2023 UCLA - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/17/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Alabama State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

