How to Watch the Samford vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Samford vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 61.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 54.1 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 54.1 points, Samford is 6-1.
- Alabama is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.
- The 75.7 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 19.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (55.8).
- Alabama has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
- Samford has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Crimson Tide shoot 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide allow.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
- Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG%
- Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 51-33
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 57-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 65-51
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|LaGrange
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
