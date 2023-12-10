The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 61.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 54.1 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.1 points, Samford is 6-1.

Alabama is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.

The 75.7 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 19.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (55.8).

Alabama has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.

Samford has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.

The Crimson Tide shoot 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide allow.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG%

8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38) Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG%

9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG% Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Schedule