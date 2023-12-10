Sunday's game at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-51 win, as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent game 65-51 against Jacksonville State on Sunday.

Samford vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Samford vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 72, Samford 51

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on November 11, when they defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 65-62.

Samford has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Samford is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 173) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 250) on November 14

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 270) on December 3

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 320) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG%

8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38) Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG%

9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG% Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 61.4 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +45 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

