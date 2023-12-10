Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Canadiens on December 10, 2023
Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Forsberg is Nashville's top contributor with 30 points. He has 14 goals and 16 assists this season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 10 assists to total 22 points (0.8 per game).
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Roman Josi has scored six goals and added 14 assists through 27 games for Nashville.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|7
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Suzuki's eight goals and 14 assists in 27 games for Montreal add up to 22 total points on the season.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Cole Caufield has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.