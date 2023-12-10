How to Watch the Auburn vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-6) will try to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Eastern Kentucky vs Tennessee
- South Carolina vs Utah
- Florida vs Tulsa
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- UAPB vs Arkansas
Auburn vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 65 the Trojans allow.
- Auburn has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
- Little Rock's record is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.9 points.
- The Trojans put up 44 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 55.8 the Tigers give up.
- The Trojans are making 32% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (33.6%).
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Taylen Collins: 7.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 10.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Savannah Scott: 7.8 PTS, 72.2 FG%
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 68-45
|Neville Arena
|11/30/2023
|Clemson
|W 83-53
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ UAB
|W 72-62
|Bartow Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Neville Arena
