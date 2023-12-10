Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly Women's ASUN Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the ASUN, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Power Rankings
1. FGCU
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: L 82-63 vs Duke
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Drexel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: W 85-49 vs Johnson (TN)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
3. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: L 72-63 vs Tennessee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
4. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: W 69-32 vs Central Baptist
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
5. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: L 93-85 vs Murray State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryan
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. North Florida
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: W 105-66 vs Piedmont
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: W 70-67 vs North Carolina Central
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Marshall
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
8. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: L 91-50 vs Mississippi State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Belmont
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
9. North Alabama
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: L 68-65 vs Chattanooga
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
10. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: W 90-65 vs Asbury
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Campbellsville Harrodsburg
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
11. Stetson
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: L 74-52 vs Denver
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
12. Queens (NC)
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: W 83-62 vs Columbia (SC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Radford
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.