The Nicholls Colonels (6-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UAB Blazers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

The Blazers score an average of 73.9 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 58.7 the Colonels give up to opponents.

UAB has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Nicholls' record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.

The Colonels record 64.0 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 64.1 the Blazers allow.

When Nicholls puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 4-0.

When UAB allows fewer than 64.0 points, it is 4-0.

The Colonels are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Blazers allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Blazers make 42.0% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Colonels' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

18.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Denim DeShields: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Tracey Bershers: 11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Jade Weathersby: 10.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Maddie Walsh: 5.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

