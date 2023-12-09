UAB vs. Arkansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.
UAB vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: First National Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-2.5
|150.5
UAB Betting Records & Stats
- UAB's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.
- The average total in UAB's matchups this year is 148, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Blazers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- UAB has won two of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, the Blazers have won two of their five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- UAB has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
UAB vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|4
|57.1%
|73.1
|146.3
|74.9
|156
|145.9
|Arkansas State
|5
|62.5%
|73.2
|146.3
|81.1
|156
|158.4
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- The Blazers put up eight fewer points per game (73.1) than the Red Wolves allow (81.1).
- UAB is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when scoring more than 81.1 points.
UAB vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|3-4-0
|1-4
|5-2-0
|Arkansas State
|4-4-0
|2-2
|2-6-0
UAB vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|Arkansas State
|17-2
|Home Record
|10-8
|7-5
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
