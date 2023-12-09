The UAB Blazers (3-2) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Information

UAB Players to Watch

Freddy Hicks: 16 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Dyondre Dominguez: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Taryn Todd: 14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Fields: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrian Ford: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

UAB vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 166th 76.4 Points Scored 70.2 261st 354th 86.2 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 115th 35.2 Rebounds 37 68th 65th 11 Off. Rebounds 10.8 73rd 73rd 8.8 3pt Made 4.2 348th 82nd 15.4 Assists 9.4 349th 296th 14 Turnovers 12.8 226th

