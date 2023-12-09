The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. Arkansas State matchup.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM UAB (-3.5) 150.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAB (-4.5) 150.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAB vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

UAB is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Blazers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Arkansas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

This year, games featuring the Red Wolves have hit the over just twice.

