The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) will meet the Troy Trojans (0-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Troy vs. UT Martin Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 17.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sharonica Hartsfield: 2.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

2.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Zay Dyer: 4.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.