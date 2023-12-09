Saturday's game between the Troy Trojans (0-6) and UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) squaring off at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 74-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Troy, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.

The Trojans enter this contest following an 86-70 loss to Georgia on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Troy vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 74, UT Martin 71

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans have zero wins against D1 teams this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Troy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

The Trojans have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Shaulana Wagner: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG% Nia Daniel: 12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Zay Dyer: 6.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -78 scoring differential, falling short by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 71.8 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball and are giving up 84.8 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.