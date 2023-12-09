The Troy Trojans (4-4) will hope to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Dayton Flyers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UD Arena, airing at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. Troy matchup in this article.

Troy vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: USA

Troy vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Troy vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Troy has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Dayton has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Flyers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

