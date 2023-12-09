MVFC opponents meet when the South Dakota Coyotes (10-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (10-3) play on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota ranks 70th in total offense (350.9 yards per game) and 34th in total defense (317.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Things have been going well for North Dakota State on both offense and defense, as it is posting 445.5 total yards per game (seventh-best) and allowing only 304 total yards per game (25th-best).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 15 Games

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

South Dakota North Dakota State 350.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.5 (1st) 317.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (63rd) 151.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.2 (4th) 199.1 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.3 (67th) 1 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 3 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (4th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has 2,360 pass yards for South Dakota, completing 67.4% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has 804 rushing yards on 171 carries with six touchdowns.

Charles Pierre Jr. has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 442 yards (36.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Carter Bell's leads his squad with 817 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has put up a 579-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 25 targets.

Jack Martens' 27 grabs have turned into 356 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,315 yards (178.1 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 73.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 645 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, TaMerik Williams, has carried the ball 106 times for 658 yards (50.6 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Eli Green leads his squad with 673 receiving yards on 36 catches with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has caught 43 passes and compiled 615 receiving yards (47.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

RaJa Nelson has racked up 363 reciving yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota or North Dakota State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.