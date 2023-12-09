Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. If you'd like to wager on O'Reilly's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:07 per game on the ice, is -1.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 15 of 26 games this year, O'Reilly has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

O'Reilly has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of O'Reilly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 2 22 Points 3 12 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.