Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for William Nylander, Filip Forsberg and others in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Nashville Predators matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Forsberg is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with 30 points (1.2 per game), with 14 goals and 16 assists in 26 games (playing 19:18 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly is a top offensive contributor for Nashville with 22 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 10 assists in 26 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Roman Josi's six goals and 14 assists add up to 20 points this season.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 1 2 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 0 1 7 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (30 total points), having collected 13 goals and 17 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's top contributors through 23 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 30 3 0 3 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.