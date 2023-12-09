Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Montgomery County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9

3:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9

3:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanett High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

5:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Boaz High School